When Will Zach Charbonnet Return? Seahawks RBs Struggle With Injuries, Fumbles vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks' running back room has underperformed during the 2026 season. There has not been power in numbers for the 12s. That was never more evident than during a 32-29 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.

Emanuel Wilson, the lead back, amassed just 61 yards on 20 carries. While he found the end zone on a two-yard run, Wilson looked overwhelmed by his massive workload. A fumble deep in Seahawks territory the second quarter was a major momentum shift that the Niners fully took advantage of.

Not to be outdone, George Holani had two negative rushing attempts against San Francisco's defensive front. Holani also had a key fumble and finished with seven rushing yards on four carries. Holani at least had 24 receiving yards on four catches.

Seattle offensive coordinator Brian Fleury needs a lifeline in the running game. Sam Darnold has been turnover-prone since returning from a hip injury. Darnold can't carry the offense by himself.

Help could be on the way sooner than later, luckily.

When Does Zach Charbonnet Return From Injury?

Aug 15, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach Charbonnet recently returned to practice for the Seahawks. A return is right around the corner for Charbonnet after tearing his ACL during the postseason in January against the 49ers.

Fleury certainly sounded optimistic about having the former second-round pick back in the fold.

"It's exciting to see him out there," Fleury said this past week. "I mean, he's still getting up to speed, and obviously we don't have like a whole lot of reps to spare to give him if we know he's not playing. So, it's just kind of been some basic stuff, but it's exciting to have him out there."



Charbonnet could cut into Wilson's workload right away whenever he returns. It'd take a ramp-up before taking on any workhorse role.

With the short week before Thursday Night Football this coming Thursday against the Denver Broncos, Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs could be more realistic for a return. That game will be on Sunday Night Football.

How Long is Jadarian Price Out?

Rookie Jadarian Price is currently on IR.

Price's first chance to return could come against the Chicago Bears during the first week of November.

So far, Price has had a similar problem that the team suffered on Sunday against San Francisco: he has problems holding the ball.

Price had two fumbles in his first three games. One was costly in the team's 33-31 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 3.

Even when Price comes back, he may not be rushed back into a major role if Charbonnet is able to slow down the team's turnover woes.

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