George Holani has seen more time on the field this season than any other during his three-year career with the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately, that will change for at least the next four weeks. Holani, who suffered an MCL sprain during the Seahawks win over the Las Vegas Raiders, was placed on IR on Monday.

Holani will be forced to miss a minimum of four games before being eligible to return in Week 16. Losing a change of pace back and special teams ace is never good, but the timing isn't terrible for Seattle. While they have been thin at running back all season, they recently got Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price back, meaning they have the depth to withstand Holani's loss.

In corresponding moves, the Seahawks also added two players to their 53-man roster by signing offensive tackle Bobby Hart and former All-Pro and 2021 NFL interceptions leader Trevon Diggs from the practice squad.

Seahawks today placed RB George Holani on Injured Reserve and signed cornerback Trevon Diggs and OT Bobby Hart to the 53-man roster. They also re-signed QB Adrian Martinez to the practice squad as well as RB Jacob De Jesus. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 23, 2026

Trevon Diggs gets another shot at the 53-man roster

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diggs was initially signed in August, but was not on the initial 53-man roster. He was added to the practice squad at the beginning of the season and was eventually signed to the active on October 10. Diggs was again released near the end of October, but was re-signed to the practice squad the following day.

Between his time on the practice squad and as a member of the active roster, Diggs has appeared in five games this season. He has just one tackle in 36 defensive snaps and 10 special teams snaps.

Diggs was a former star at Alabama and was a second-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. During his second season in the NFL, he led the league in interceptions with 11. He put together another strong campaign in 2022, but was injured early in the 2023 campaign after signing a lucrative extension. Diggs spent the next couple of seasons rehabbing from knee injuries, eventually being released by the Cowboys at the end of the 2025 season.

He caught on with the Green Bay Packers where he played one game in the regular season and one in the playoffs.

Seahawks quickly fill practice squad spots

California Golden Bears WR Jacob De Jesus reacts after making a touchdown catch over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To fill the spots vacated by Diggs and Hart, the Seahawks brought back quarterback Adrian Martinez, who was released from the practice squad on Nov. 17.

They also brought in Jacob De Jesus, an undrafted free agent out of Cal. De Jesus was with the Kansas City Chiefs until Nov. 17 when he was released from their practice squad.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter