Three Buffalo Bills Hit With Punishments From NFL For Preseason Infractions

The NFL has handed down punishments for preseason infractions now that the exhibition slate is over and three Buffalo Bills' players received fines.

Those three players are defensive end Landon Jackson, safety Jalon Kilgore and offensive tackle Chase Lundt.

Jackson was cited by the league for unnecessary roughness (striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing) in the second quarter of the preseason Week 1 game against the Carolina Panthers and was fined $8,190, which amounted to the third-biggest fine in the NFL.

Lundt's infraction came in fourth quarter of preseason Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns from unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting), which will cost him $5,868.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Chase Lundt (77) lines up for a play against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last but not least, we have Kilgore, who was fined $5,560 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet) in the second quarter of preseason Week 3 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Unlike the regular season, when punishments are handed down on the Saturday after the previous week, the NFL waits until the entire preseason schedule is complete before handing out fines from infractions during the three exhibition contests.

The NFL notes that "the fines collected are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support Legends in need and the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels, including youth football and the communities that support the game."

Dating back to 2011, roughly $4 million has been raised for those causes through fines.

Of those three players, only Lundt isn't on the 53-man roster after he failed to make the cut. The Bills have since brought him back on the practice squad.

Expected roles for Jackson, Kilgore

Bills Jalon Kilgore does a drill before practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 13 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Our Randy Gurzi projects Jackson to begin the season as a backup defensive end behind T.J. Sanders, although he tends to believe Sanders isn't totally locked in as the starter.

"There are definitely more questions on the defensive side of the ball than offense," Gurzi said in his depth chart projection. "First is the defensive line, where T.J. Sanders could be a starter despite an underwhelming rookie season."

A 2025 third-round pick, Jackson had a quiet rookie season after he played in just three games. He's had some good moments this offseason and should be much more involved in 2026.

At safety, Gurzi projects Kilgore, who was a 2026 fifth-round pick, to be the No. 2 strong safety behind C.J. Gardner-Johnson. But the rookie may have a few paths to see the field for the Bills because of Kilgore's ability to play in the slot, also.

“I feel like it's a blessing just to be able to have that ability to do a lot of different things,” Kilgore said last month, according to Sal Maiorana of the Democrat & Chronicle. “God giving me the energy and the capacity to be able to do that and the mindset today was just go out and provide for the team wherever they need me at.”

We'll have a better idea of how Jackson and Kilgore are going to be deployed when the Bills open up their 2026 NFL season against the Houston Texans on Sunday at Reliant Stadium.

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