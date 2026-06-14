Why Coaches Clearly Trust DeMarcus Lawrence More This Year Based on Minicamp

This offseason is a critical time for the Seattle Seahawks to run it forward for another chase of a Super Bowl title. There will be several players who need to be key players in order for them to develop more this offseason and endure a bigger target on their backs. Among the players asked to step up more are quarterback Sam Darnold, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and cornerback Josh Jobe. One player, however, is already meeting the coaches’ demands in offseason workouts like OTAs and mini-camps. Not only is 34-year-old edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence stepping up, but he has other players stepping up.

Lawrence Believes in the Seahawks’ Process

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Lawrence arrived at the Seahawks last offseason in the belief that the team would be a serious Super Bowl contender. His gamble paid off as not only did he get his first-ever championship, but he had one of the best seasons in his professional career. In 16 regular-season games last season, he accounted for 53 total tackles, 24 solo tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, 20 quarterback hits, three fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, and two defensive touchdowns. He had the best playoff performance in his career by accounting for seven total tackles, solo tackles, three tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, two pass breakups and two sacks

Lawrence had a decision to make regarding his future. Even though he had just finished his first year of a three-year, $32.5 million deal, he was considering retirement. He had accomplished one of the few aspects he had never done in his only season in Seattle. There were not many goals left for him, but retirement was rarely on his mind. While he had to address his life-changing experience, Lawrence was verbally committed to the Seahawks. Lawrence showed up ready to work on the first day of OTAs and participated in mini-camps because he believed in head coach Mike Macdonald’s system.

Lawrence is Having Other Players Believe in the Process

Oct 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passes the all over the rush of Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (56) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Not only is Lawrence buying in on the process this season for the Seahawks, but he is also having other players to do the same. He is stepping up as a leader on the field for his teammates. Even as a player who is typically past his prime playing age, Lawrence is still playing at a high-level and he inspires the rest of the Dark Side Defense. One player who is inspiring is former Dallas Cowboys teammate and fellow edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr. Lawrence is one of the biggest reasons why Fowler joined the Seahawks to be a part of a solid set of pass rushers.

The Seahawks’ coaches trust Lawrence significantly as they see him give extra tips and pass-rush technique to nickel Nick Emmanwori. The Seahawks have a plan to make Emmanwori even more dynamic by adding pass rushing to the list of abilities. In order for him to be an efficient edge rusher in certain packages, Lawrence needs to have Emmanwori develop good habits and proper techniques. Both players have been putting in the work on the field, and there is a good chance he is learning from the five-time Pro Bowl veteran edge rusher in team meetings and during off time. Lawrence has already made a huge impact for 2026, and the official process has barely begun.

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