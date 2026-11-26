Back to the grind for the Seattle Seahawks. The bye week is over, and it’s the Wednesday before a game, so we’ve got a new injury report. Brace yourself, it’s quite long, but applying context clues makes the situation a little bit more transparent. The San Francisco 49ers have their own concerns, by the way. So let’s get into it, starting with the Seahawks.

Seahawks Looking Thin On The Offensive Line

Two players were listed with injuries but got full participation today anyway. Pat O’Connell (toe) was one, which is of minimal impact, and Sam Darnold (quadricep), which is of massive impact. Since Macdonald has indicated the plan is to start Darnold on Sunday if he gets through a full week of practice, and Darnold is already a full participant today, he’s the guy.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes the ball as Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Limited players included Anthony Bradford (knee, illness), Charles Cross (ankle), Ernest Jones (knee), Nick Kallerup (ankle), Drew Lock (right elbow), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (ankle), and Leonard Williams (stinger). There’s certainly nuance for each player, but I would expect all of these guys to be ready to roll on Sunday. And we’ll need most of them.

As for players who sat out entirely, we’ll separate them into three groups. First, we have the irrelevant one, Jalen Milroe (illness). Then, we have DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) and Jarran Reed (toe), who are likely just being cautious due to their age and are probably playing on Sunday. We’ll see where it goes, but I’d expect both players to be available.

And then, Abraham Lucas (ankle) and Quenton Nelson (knee), who are already out of the picture this week. Macdonald made it clear that neither player is really on the table to be ready, although Nelson sounds like he might be back for the Cowboys game. This is the real issue for the Seahawks this week, as they’re down two starters on the offensive line.

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (72) looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

49ers Have One Big Problem

For San Francisco, Romello Height (hand), Khalil Kareem (ankle), and Mykel Williams (hand), all edge rushers, were full participants today. Keenan Allen was limited, and Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams were out, but all three were just resting. Expect all six of these players to be available and healthy by Sunday. That’s not the big problem for the 49ers this time.

Dre Greenlaw (neck) led the limited participant group, which is worth watching since neck injuries are no joke. Deommodore Lenoir (foot), Austen Pleasants (knee), and Carver Willis (illness) were also limited. Same for Upton Stout (shoulder, neck). See the Greenlaw sentence above why that might be significant, despite being able to practice some.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) walks on the field during the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Evans (achilles) was held out today, but we all know he’s going to play through it. Siran Neal (knee, foot) and Jordan Watkins (groin) were also out, although that is of minimal impact. The big one, however, is Brock Purdy (ankle), who was already indicated to be in genuine danger of sitting out on Sunday by Kyle Shanahan. Stay tuned on this one.

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