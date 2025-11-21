Why Kenneth Walker III is 'in a great spot' for Seahawks-Titans game
Sam Darnold had his first truly bad game of the season on Sunday, throwing four interceptions in a narrow road loss for the Seattle Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams.
One stinker out of 10 starts is a pretty damn good ratio, but if the Seahawks want to avoid any more negative blips from Darnold in the near future, the best thing they can do is to really get their rushing attack going.
Seattle has shown signs of life in this department over the last two games, with Ken Walker and Zach Charbonnet both running as efficiently as anyone could reasonably expect, with some good reps by George Holani, as well. Things may be about to pick up in a big way, here.
Word on the street is that the Seahawks are finally abandoning their backfield share between Walker an Charbonnet, leaving Walker as the team's true RB1 with an accompanying workload. That's great news for Walker in fantasy football, as he's about to face a Titans team that struggles against the run.
Here's what ESPN had to say about that going into Week 12.
ESPN on Kenneth Walker III-Titans
"Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III was one of the few bright spots last week, posting 19 touches and a season-high 20.1 fantasy points. He also finished with six more touches than Zach Charbonnet, and Walker now averages 4.2 yards per carry compared with Charbonnet's 3.4. He's in a great spot behind an offensive line that ranks eighth in run block win rate (72.8%), facing a Titans defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to RBs."
The x-factor for a potentially huge game for Walker may be the Seahawks getting out to an early lead, something they have done well against bad teams this year (New Orleans, Washington). If they can manage that again, they may be able to lean on Walker pouding the rock for the entire second half, perhaps even as early as the second quarter.
All of ESPN's experts are picking the Seahawks to win this matchup and their FPI prediction has Seattle as a 75.8% favorite.
