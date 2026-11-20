Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is in his first season with the team, and it hasn't gone exactly as planned.

After spending seven seasons on the coaching staff for the San Francisco 49ers, Fleury was given a promotion to become the Seahawks' offensive coordinator, but the numbers have shown that he hasn't quite been ready for the job. Here are the reasons why the Seahawks could keep Fleury and fire him as well.

Why Seahawks Should Keep Brian Fleury

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have had four offensive coordinators in the last four years, and it could become five if they choose to fire Fleury. He isn't likely going to be a head coach in 2027, so the only reason he wouldn't be back with the Seahawks is if they fired him.

As a team, the Seahawks are averaging 333.2 yards per game, which ranks 15th in the league, right in the middle of the pack. They're also scoring 22.3 points per game, which ranks 17th in the league. The numbers aren't at the standard of a Super Bowl contender, but they also aren't completely awful either.

One could also make the argument that the Seahawks' offensive troubles have not been linked to the play calling, but rather to the personnel. The team has not been fully healthy in the backfield until the past few weeks, and the quarterback situation has been a work in progress with Drew Lock and Sam Darnold splitting time under center.

Why Seahawks Should Fire Brian Fleury

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury is seen prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Seahawks fail to reach their goals this season, they are going to have to make some kind of change or pivot in the offseason. While Fleury may deserve a second chance to correct some of his mistakes, the Seahawks might not have the time to give him that opportunity.

They may look for a different voice in the league that could elicit the results they got when Klint Kubiak was the offensive coordinator in 2025.

If they feel there is someone better suited for the role other than Fleury, the team might take those actions this offseason, as opposed to waiting another year or two for things to get better. Time is of the essence in Seattle's Super Bowl window, and they can't waste it.

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