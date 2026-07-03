Why the Seahawks Shouldn't Sign Najee Harris

Most of the teams in the NFL have already loaded up their rosters as they prepare to figure out which players will be added to their 53-man roster. There are still plenty of big-name veterans who are available to be signed to a new team. These are former Pro-Bowl players who might be on the tail ends of their careers or are coming off a serious injury.

Several playoff-caliber teams could be in play for another key veteran, including the Seattle Seahawks. CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo has the Seahawks being the best free agent destination for former Pro-Bowl running back Najee Harris. While the Seahawks might be open to another veteran, it might be a little late to add a contributing rusher like Harris this late into the offseason.

The Seahawks Established Their Backfield

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks’ need for a running back was a priority when they lost Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III to free agency. Most expected for the team to get another veteran, but the front office opted to draft running back Jadarian Price in the first round, 32nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The concern for the position decreased significantly as Price performed well in OTAs and mini-camp practices. Price’s speed and explosiveness is as good as advertised. The Seahawks are also trusting George Holani with more potential carries this upcoming season after splitting the first-team reps in practices.

Instead of going for Harris in free agency, the Seahawks signed former Green Bay Packers’ Emanuel Wilson. Wilson isn’t as athletic or fast as Harris, but he provides a specific skillset that the Seahawks could utilize, especially with Zach Charbonnet still recovering from a torn ACL. Wilson is a powerful back at 5-10, 226 pounds who can push through some extra yards after first contact. This is an attribute that Charbonnet would contribute efficiently if he weren’t injured. That’s where Wilson comes into the Seahawks’ formation.

Too Many Questions Around Harris

May 20, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris (22) catches the ball during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harris is a former first-round selected running back who possesses speed, athleticism, and some power. He rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers behind a bad offensive line. This past season, Harris joined a talented backfield with the Los Angeles Chargers. It became clear he wasn’t a good fit behind the new offensive philosophy as he rushed for 61 yards on 15 carries. Three games into the season, Harris tore his Achilles tendon and missed the rest of the season.

Harris hoped to be back at 100% by the time free agency started. There were videos on social media of him sprinting on the treadmill, but he remains unsigned at 28 years old. Plenty of older running backs, including some that are one-dimensional, were signed. This might indicate that teams and their training staff might have some concerns over Harris’ injury recovery process. If the Seahawks signed Harris, he wouldn’t be getting serious reps, but there might be concerns about his usage in practices. The fact that the Seahawks have a heavy running back group as it is might be enough for the team to avoid adding more backs.