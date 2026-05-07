Seahawks’ Winners and Losers After the 2026 NFL Draft

It has been nearly two weeks since the 2026 NFL Draft, but the effects of the draft will be felt potentially right before the start of the upcoming season. The Seattle Seahawks may not have had the best draft on paper, but they were able to fulfill most of their biggest position needs. While only one player is projected to start, the Seahawks are making the push for more impact and dynamic playmaking from their young players. These players could have an early impact, which could be good news for the team but bad for a few individuals.

Winners - Players who Might See the Field Early and Often

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) pursues New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Seahawks’ philosophy of being as flexible as possible remains huge for the secondary. Seattle drafted safety Bud Clark in the second round, followed by cornerback Julian Neal. Clark will be able to back up Julian Love at free safety, but he’ll be able to slot cornerback, strong safety, and potentially boundary cornerback. This allows head coach Mike Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde to stretch and utilize certain schemes. Neal will be the No. 3 cornerback, which confirms that Josh Jobe will be one of the main cornerbacks moving forward.

New offensive coordinator Brian Fleury gets a brand new explosive weapon for his offense in running back Jadarian Price. He will also have a say when he feels guard Beau Stephens and wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. have developed enough to make an impact on the field. Both of these players could see the field sooner rather than later.

The Seahawks’ pass rushers are going to make an impact no matter who is added to the roster. The front office skipped the need for an edge rusher for other positions. On Tuesday, however, they signed veteran Dante Fowler Jr. to a one-year deal. This could be a prove-it deal, but with him, Unchenna Nwosu, and Derick Hall set to be free agents after this season, they could be extended by how well they are playing.

Losers - Players Who Could Lose their Starting Roles or be Practice Squaders

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The addition of some young stars means that some jobs will be lost. Emanuel Wilson’s run as the first-string running back was short-lived, considering he was signed to a one-year, $2.1 million deal. Price’s addition also hurts the potential of George Holani and Kenny McIntosh. One of them might have to be put on the practice roster, if and when Zach Charbonnet returns from injury.

While Macdonald likes Anthony Bradford as the starting right guard, the front office drafted Stephens to put pressure on him. He has been inconsistent during the early portion of last season. Bradford is also playing in the final year of his contract. Stephens could be preparing to take over Bradford’s job.

With the addition of Henderson, it's going to be more difficult for Cody White and former sixth-round pick Ricky White to get on the field. Henderson is a fast receiver with solid size. If he has a solid offseason of development, possibly both players might be on the practice squad.

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