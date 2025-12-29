Zach Charbonnet's best game yet lands him among NFL's biggest Week 17 winners

You can win a lot of games in the NFL with a great defense and a strong run game. The Seattle Seahawks did so again yesterday, notching their fifth win of the season when Sam Darnold has two or more turnovers.

While that's not an ideal dynamic, the Seahawks will take it - especially because their run game has been behind schedule for most of the season.

However, things are finally coming together in this department for Seattle, and not a minute too soon. Yesterday Zach Charbonnet had his best game of the 2025 season, earning a Week 17 winner nod from the analysts at Bleacher Report for his trouble.

B/R names Zach Charbonnet a winner

"Charbonnet ran through the Panthers defense for 110 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. When relied upon, he's shown the ability to be productive while handling the majority workload. With his two scores, he notched a single-season high of 11 touchdowns from scrimmage."

This is part of a broader trend of the Seahawks' run game picking up steam over the last couple of games. In Week 16, it was Kenneth Walker III who went off on the Rams for 100 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries.

Walker was quieted by Carolina's underrated defense on Sunday, but as long as one of them is churning this team is going to be very difficult to beat - no matter what Darnold does or doesn't do.

A successful run game is always important, but never moreso than in the playoffs when the weather is usually poor for passing and defenses are keyed in on quarterbacks more than ever.

Here's a look at what Charbonnet has done so far this season.

Zach Charbonnet 2025 stats

- 167 carries

- 656 rushing yards

- 3.9 yards per attempt

- 11 rushing touchdowns

- 20 targets

- 17 receptions

- 121 receiving yards

- 7.1 yards per catch

- 0 receiving touchdowns

- 86.1 overall PFF grade (ranks 3rd)

By comparison, Walker has totaled 930 yards on 205 carries (4.5 yards per attempt) but has only scored five rushing touchdowns. As a receiver, he's caught 27 of 32 targets, totaling 246 receiving yards (9.1 per catch) and also zero touchdown catches. His 85.9 PFF grade ranks fifth among running backs with enough snaps to qualify.

