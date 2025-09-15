Richard Sherman argues for Seahawks' best corner in 2025 - and it's not who you think
The best thing about following the NFL from year to year are the pleasant surprises. Each season there's always a couple of teams that everyone expected to be duds that wind up in the playoffs. There are also low-profile players who end up making a huge impact every year.
The Seattle Seahawks may wind up being in both departments by season's end. Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers proved that they could win big games, even if Sam Darnold isn't perfect and their defense isn't 100% healthy. It also showed that the Seahawks have an unlikely rising star at cornerback - even though he's not on anybody's radar.
One exception to that rule is Seahawks great Richard Sherman, who is calling Josh Jobe arguably the best cornerback on the team - even ahead of Pro Bowlers Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen.
Richard Sherman on Josh Jobe
While we're only two games into the season - it's difficult to deny that Jobe has covered at a very impressive level so far. Jobe has been targeted eight times, allowing just two catches for eight yards. Jobe also has a PBU andan INT, resulting in a passer rating allowed of 0.
Josh Jobe advanced stats
Yes, two games is a small sample, but this isn't coming out of nowhere. Jobe also had a very strong finish to the 2024 season after he joined the starting lineup.
In six starts down the stretch last year Jobe allowed a 56% completion rate, one touchdown, one interception and a 76.6 passer rating allowed.
Jobe is performing far better than expected - and with Riq Woolen struggling again at the start of the season, head coach Mike Macdonald might be better served to give Jobe a full-time starting job rather than go with the more highly-regarded Woolen.
