Analyst names 2022 class standout as Seahawks' most important contract decision
The Seattle Seahawks front office could be the busiest beehive around the NFL for two offseasons in a row. General manager John Schneider just blew up his entire offense and rebuilt it from the ground up, and some time in the next year he's going to have to make massive contract decisions on five critical players.
That would be the standouts from the team's superb 2022 draft class, including left tackle Charles Cross, running back Kenneth Walker III, outside linebacker Boye Mafe, free safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Riq Woolen. Seattle has a little more time to decide on Cross thanks to his fifth-year option, but the rest are all entering the final year of their rookie contracts.
All five have solid cases - to varying degrees - to get a second deal from the Seahawks. It would very much go against Schneider's usual operating procedure to pay them all, though.
Most likely they'll have to pick and choose which ones are most-important to them and prioritize re-signing those guys. According to Moe Moton at Bleacher Report, the biggest decision will come on what to do with Woolen.
B/R on Seahawks-Riq Woolen
"Woolen hasn't made a Pro Bowl roster since his rookie year, but he's still performing at a high level, registering 25 pass breakups and five interceptions while playing for two different coaching regimes over the previous two years. He's yet to allow a passer rating over 80 in a season. Woolen should be a prime candidate for an in-season contract extension."
They all have their strengths, but there's little doubt that Woolen has the highest ceiling of the players who are up for new deals. In fact, his size, length and athleticism give him a peak that perhaps no other cornerback in the sport can match.
All that being said, Woolen may also have the lowest floor in the group - as he's become a target in several big games for the Seahawks and has been benched multiple times, both by Pete Carroll and Mike Macdonald.
Warts aside, you don't let an athlete like Woolen test the open market when he's healthy and still in his prime. Re-signing Woolen to a long-term deal should be an easy decision for Schneider, assuming they can come to terms.
