NFL analyst predicts where Russell Wilson will land in free agency
The NFL’s free agency period is right around the corner. The 2025 NFL fiscal year begins at 4:00 pm ET on March 12. Two days before that comes the “legal tampering” period in which teams can talk and negotiate with potential unrestricted free agents.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports put together of five veteran quarterbacks and places them in new homes. Two (Atlanta’s Kirk Cousins and the Jets’ Aaron Rodgers) have not officially been given their walking papers. However, the latter has been told by the franchise that they are headed in a different direction. In any case, it’s Cousins to Cleveland, and Rodgers to Tennessee.
The other three can all become UFAs next month. Benjamin has Minnesota’s Sam Darnold heading to Sin City and signing a lucrative deal with the Raiders. He has Pittsburgh retaining the services of Justin Fields via a one-year deal.
Last but not least, there’s Russell Wilson. The New York Giants own the third overall pick in April’s draft, and could certainly opt to take a quarterback. Benjamin sees Big Blue inking Wilson to a one-year, $20 million deal.
“His days of dominating the highlight reel as the dual-threat star of the Seattle Seahawks are long gone,” explained Benjamin, “but Wilson at least flashed some of his trademark deep-ball touch midway through 2024. By the end, of course, the sluggishness that marked his ill-fated Denver Broncos’ pitstop had reared its head again.
“He’s clearly still a functional play-action passer, but without the elusiveness of his youth, it’s hard to see anyone betting on him as more than a one-year rental, and even then, he’ll likely need to compete for the job.”
Perhaps that competition comes from a rookie? Wilson’s first seven starts with the Steelers in 2024 saw the team go 6-1, and the quarterback throw 12 TD passes compared to only three interceptions. He and the offense looked lost from there on in. Mike Tomlin’s club dropped its final five contests, including an ugly playoff loss at Baltimore. Wilson and the club were limited to 17 points or less in each setback.
Will it happen? We will know soon enough. Will it work? That’s an entirely different question.
