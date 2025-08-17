Seahawks insider points to major philosophical change under new OC Klint Kubiak
In each of the past two seasons, the Seattle Seahawks finished in the upper half of the league in passing yards per game. In 2024, only seven clubs in the league finished with more aerial yardage per contest than Mike Macdonald’s club. You get the sense that may not be the case by the end of 2025.
Also worth noting that in both 2023 and ’24, the Seahawks finished 28th in the NFL in rushing yards per game. The lack of offensive balance certainly didn’t help quarterback Geno Smith, even though he did put up some solid numbers the past three years. Of course, one of the big issues surrounding the club in recent seasons was the play of the offensive line.
Enter the Seahawks’ newest offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak, late of the New Orleans Saints. It’s obviously tempting to overreact to preseason numbers, but it is worth noting that the Seahawks were almost perfectly balanced (32 running plays, 33 passing plays) in the 23-all tie with the Raiders. On Friday, Seattle ran for 174 yards on 23 carries in the first half of the team’s 33-16 win over the visiting Kansas City Chiefs. Macdonald’s club finished with 268 yards rushing on 48 attempts.
There’s obviously a different feel to this offense from recent years.
Seattle running game taking center stage under Klint Kubiak
This offseason, Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider made wholesale changes on offense. He not only hired Kubiak but offensive line coach John Benton. He dealt Smith to the Raiders and signed 2024 Pro Bowler Sam Darnold away from the Vikings.
Schneider used the club’s first-round draft choice on guard Grey Zabel, who has been solid in two outings this summer. There are new wide receivers in Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, as well as promising rookie Tory Horton. Mostly there is Kubiak, who obviously knows that balance is the key to a successful attack.
