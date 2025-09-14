What Sam Darnold said about the Seahawks' big comeback win over Steelers
If all's well that ends well then there's nothing for the Seattle Seahawks to worry about coming out of today's road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. That said, it was never a guarantee. Even though they dominated the vast majoirty of the first half, the Seahawks went into the locker room at halftime trailing by a touchdown, largely thanks to two interceptions by Sam Darnold.
Sometimes a quarterback can miraculously turn things around at the half, though - and the Darnold we saw to begin the third quarter was a far superior version of himself. Darnold immediately led a touchdown drive to tie the game at the start of the second half, and he continue to play well right up until the end.
After it was over, Darnold admitted that his offense still has a lot of work to do but he was clearly happy to get his first win in a Seahawks uniform Here's what he told Kristina Pink at Fox Sports.
Sam Darnold on first Seahawks win
Aside from avoiding any turnover-worthy plays, the most-encouraging thing we saw from Darnold after the half was a couple of flashes of the elite level of play he showed last season in Minnesota.
In the fourth quarter, Darnold's spin away from pressure and then completed pass to AJ Barner kept a key drive alive, followed by a sensational 43-yard dart to Jaxon Smith-Njigba that set up the game-sealing touchdown by Kenneth Walker III.
Sam Darnold's 43-yarder to JSN
Darnold finished with a line of 22/33 for 295 passing yards, two picks, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 89.8.
Next up on the schedule is a home game against the New Orleans Saints, who should be in the running to post the worst record in the league this year.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks studs & duds from wild Week 2 road win over Steelers
Takeaways from the Seahawks’ Week 2 statement win in Pittsburgh
Klint Kubiak, Seahawks keep innovating on the Eagles’ tush push
Seahawks score jaw-dropping special teams touchdown vs. Steelers