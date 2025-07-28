Sam Darnold says all the right things to NFL Network about new Seahawks teammates
All offseason a debate has raged over what Sam Darnold is likely to do in his first year with the Seattle Seahawks. Critics point to a step down in his supporting cast as evidence that Darnold is due for a dropoff in production compared to his big breakout 2024 campaign. Supporters simply point to the tape and the amazing development it displays compared to Darnold's earlier years in the NFL.
Perhaps the most impressive thing about Darnold's break-through is that it happened with a totally new team, new receiers and a similar but new playbook. That bodes well for what Darnold will be able to do in Seattle, where he'll once again be starting over with a new team for this fifth time in his career.
It's way too early to tell how it'll go, but for what it's worth Darnold is saying all the right things about meshing with his new Seahawks teammates. Here's what he told NFL Network about it over the weekend.
Sam Darnold chats with NFL Network
Darnold is also putting in extra credit work, having led a series of workouts in suburban Los Angeles oer the summer with several Seahawks pass-catchers.
Above all, Darnold will have to get into a rhythm with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo, who represent the best receiving options on the roster right now.
