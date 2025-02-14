Seahawks insider doesn't see starting lineman as great fit for new offense
The Seattle Seahawks are pretty much set on the defensive side of the ball. While they will make a few changes here and there to get under the salary cap, the personnel and the scheme will be largely the same in 2025 as we saw this past season. The offense is another story, though.
In the coming weeks we may see some major personnel turnover on this side of the ball. Geno Smith and DK Metcalf are potential trade-bait pieces, Noah Fant and Tyler Lockett are almost guaranteed to get cut for salary cap purposes and all three of the interior offensive line positions could see new starters lining up next season.
On top of all that, the Seahawks will have a different scheme under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, whose playbook will be a radical departure from what we saw under Ryan Grubb this past season. Whereas Grubb leans on three-receiver, shotgun sets and a heavy load of passing, Kubiak's scheme is more traditional with under-center looks, outside zone runs and play action.
One key difference is that Kubiak's offense will ask a lot more of the center spot, and there the Seahawks might run into a problem. Former Seattle quarterback Brock Huard believes that could be a challenge for Olu Oluwatimi.
“Athletically, this system is going to be a little bit of a challenge for him because he doesn’t move and run really, really well... and that is a part that you need … of a center that can get to that second level (of the defense).”
Oluwatimi may surprise folks and take a big leap forward as he enters his third season in the NFL. However, the Seahawks front office should probably prepare for the possibility that he will struggle in this new system and either sign a veteran or draft a potential replacement at center.
If they go that route, the best center prospects in this class are Jake Majors from Texas, Jared Wilson from Georgia and Jonah Monheim from Stanford. As far as free agents go, Drew Dalman from the Atlanta Falcons is the number one option. Other veterans who are about to hit the market include Ryan Kelly from the Colts and Austin Corbett from the Panthers.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald drops hint on DK Metcalf’s future
Seahawks predicted to sign three-time All-Pro defender in free agency
DK Metcalf trade rumors growing louder for the Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks add former Broncos OC to aid struggling run game