Seahawks push back deadline for decision on critical defensive piece
Yesterday we shared the news that the Seattle Seahawks would be facing a decision on two of their most-important defenders this week. That would be star safety Julian Love and outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu. Love is due a $4.35 million guarantee on Saturday, and it would be foolish for the Seahawks to cut him given the cap ramifications and his performance. Nwosu is a gifted defender as well, but he's more of a toss-up given his extensive injury isses the last two seasons.
Seattle's front office was going to have to make a very difficult decision on Nwosu today - when a $6 million injury guarantee for Nwosu hits the books. However, according to a report by Brady Henderson at ESPN, it appears the team has pushed back the deadline for that particular guarantee.
ESPN on Seahawks-Uchenna Nwosu deadline
"Tomorrow was the original trigger date in which Uchenna Nwosu's $6M injury guarantee for 2025 would vest into a full guarantee, per a copy of his contract. It sounds like that date may have been pushed back, from what I'm hearing, so it appears nothing is iminenton that front."
Sometimes buying time is the best move you can make, and given their salary cap situation at the moment this is definitely one of them. Even after they restructured the contract for defensive end Leaonrd Williams, the Seahawks are still around $16.7 million over the limit for their effective cap space, which includes the cost of signing their draft picks.
Obviously adding another $6 million to that figure right now is not ideal given the number of contracts general manager John Schneider has to juggle in the coming weeks.
The biggest chunk of change that Seattle can save is by making a decision on quarterback Geno Smith. Cutting or trading him woul save $31 million in cap room, but it seems more likely they'll give him a contract extension, which will save around $24 million. An extension for star wide receiver DK Metcalf would save another $13.5 million or so.
Even after they clear some cap room they'll stil face a tough choice on Nwosu, who has only played in six games each of the last two seasons. Nwosu may be their best edge defender, but the Seahawks are relatively deep at this spot and may be able to afford letting him go and running with Boye Mafe, Derick Hall and Dre'Mont Jones.
