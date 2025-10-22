Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba casually explains violent venture onto Texans' bench
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is off to one of the hottest starts by a receiver in NFL history. With his talents, and his temperament.
The Seattle Seahawks' star continued his blistering pace in Monday night's victory over the Houston Texans, catching eight passes for another 123 yards and a touchdown. He leads the league in receiving yards, and is on pace for 1,989 ... which would break Calvin Johnson's all-time NFL record of 1,964 set in 2012.
He's had 100+ yards in five consecutive games and is a huge reason the Seahawks are 5-2 and tied for first place in the NFC West as they head into this week's Bye.
He's also proven to be a bit, shall we say, feisty?
Smith-Njigba got a 15-yard penalty for taunting for spinning the ball near the Jacksonville Jaguars' bench in Week 6. And then Monday night he got another 15 for an excessive celebration when he spiked the ball over the crossbar and hung there for a second after his touchdown.
But that was only the start.
Ngiba encircled
After Houston's Derek Stingley intercepted a Sam Darnold pass , Smith-Njigba attempted to make a tackle. But Stingley delivered a violent stiff-arm to his facemask that ultimately shoved his helmet off his head. Smith-Njigba didn't flinch, riding Stingley all the way to the Texans' sideline where he was encircled by several Houston players.
One Texans' player shoved Smith-Njigba onto the bench, where one of the officials hovered over him in protection.
"He made a great play on the ball," Smith-Njigba said of Stinlgley after the game. "Then we ran over to the sideline and he had a nice little stiff-arm. Then there we some extra little activities."
Asked if he regretted invading Houston's bench area, he only chuckled.
"I felt comfortable over there. It's Monday night," he said. "I wasn't really worried about anything."
