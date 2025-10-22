Seahawks land JSN counterpart in latest 2026 NFL mock draft
The Seattle Seahawks decided to trade away DK Metcalf this offseason. They did this because they believed, rightfully so, that Jaxon Smith-Njigba was about to really break out. He had a fantastic 2024 season, but he's basically been the NFL's best wideout in 2025.
That makes the move worth it, but it leaves the Seahawks in an interesting spot at wide receiver. Rookie Tory Horton has been solid, and Cooper Kupp is Cooper Kupp, but it's really been JSN or bust at wide receiver. That's where CBS Sports insider Mike Renner's latest mock draft comes into play.
Seahawks add another weapon for Sam Darnold in latest mock
In Mike Renner's mock, the Seahawks were picking 20th. If the season continues to go how it has so far, the Hawks truly may end up picking closer to the 30s. Nevertheless, for now, that's where they are, and it's where they took USC wide receiver Makai Lemon.
"With the Seahawks' focus on the intermediate level of the field, Lemon would be a perfect fit. He's a high-end route runner who can go over the middle and doesn't drop balls. It's why he has the second-most receiving yards in college football," Renner wrote.
This would give the Seahawks a really special young corps at wide receiver. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is virtually an All-Pro, and Lemon and Tory Horton would be the WR2 and WR3 behind him for years to come. With Sam Darnold locked down for a couple more seasons (and an extension certainly plausible), this would give the Seahawks an exceptional passing game.
With this pick, the Seahawks do miss out on a chance to upgrade other positions of need, like the offensive line, cornerback, and others. Wide receiver isn't a glaring need, although someone like Lemon is hard to pass up.
They did pass up on taking:
- Caleb Lomu
- Avieon Terrell
- Colton Hood
- Emmanuel Pregnon
Still, with how good the Seahawks defense already is, it's not a bad idea to try and field a passing offense to match, which might make Seattle the best team in the sport for the time being with how everything has gone so far.
