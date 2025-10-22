All Seahawks

Team insider reveals what Seahawks should do at NFL trade deadline

The Seattle Seahawks are a team to watch as the NFL trade deadline gets closer.

Jeremy Brener

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider against the Arizona Cardinals.
Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider against the Arizona Cardinals. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are just a few weeks away from the NFL trade deadline, where they could make some noise after starting the season off with a 5-2 record.

The Athletic insider Michael-Shawn Dugar listed the Seahawks as a buyer ahead of the trade deadline.

"The Seahawks are 5-2 with the 11th-ranked offense and the fourth-ranked defense by points per drive," Dugar wrote.

"They’ve done this while dealing with a rotation at inside linebacker and an extended game of musical chairs in the secondary because of injuries. In theory, Seattle’s defense will be at full strength after its Week 8 bye with the return of Derick Hall, Devon Witherspoon and Julian Love. But banking on a clean injury report the rest of the way seems foolishly optimistic.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon against the Arizona Cardinals
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon against the Arizona Cardinals. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Seahawks could buy ahead of trade deadline

The Seahawks find themselves in a heated race in the NFC West with the San Francisco 49ers, hoping to find a way to get back to the postseason for the first time in three years. In order to put themselves in the best position imaginable, the Seahawks should be willing to give up some future draft capital for players that can help the team right now.

The Seahawks may want to get some depth for the defense in case injuries continue to linger in the second half of the season, but any help would be acceptable at this point in the year. If the Seahawks can find a way towards improving ahead of the trade deadline, they may be able to stand atop the NFC West for the playoff race.

In the meantime, the Seahawks are on a bye as they prepare to get ready for the second half of the season. Their next game comes in Week 9 when they travel to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald walks off the field after the game against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field
Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald walks off the field after the game against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field. / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

