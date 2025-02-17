ESPN links Seahawks vet Tyler Lockett to struggling AFC West franchise
Follow the wideout market, which always seems to be very busy this time of year.
ESPN NFL analyst Bill Barnwell put together a list of wide receiver who could have new homes in 2025. That could happen via trade or unrestricted free agency, as well as a player being the dreaded “cap casualty.”
Barnwell is thinking the latter when it comes to Seahawks’ veteran Tyler Lockett. “With Lockett due $17 million in unguaranteed money in 2025, there's just no way a Seahawks team $11.3 million over the projected cap can bring a guy who profiles as their third-best wideout back on that sort of deal. He has a $30.9 million cap hold, which is fourth among wideouts behind (Davante) Adams, (DK) Metcalf and CeeDee Lamb. He will need to take a significant pay cut to return to the only franchise he has ever known.
“If Lockett does move on, could he reunite with his old coach in a new location? New coach Pete Carroll and the Raiders are thrilled with rookie sensation Brock Bowers at tight end, but with Jakobi Meyers occupying the slot, there are opportunities to add help outside. Speedster Tre Tucker is going to be the deep threat in the offense, but Lockett could be a veteran option and a reliable voice in the locker room for Carroll as he tries to build an organizational culture in the desert.”
The 2015 third-round pick from Kansas State played for Carroll during his first nine NFL seasons. He is the Seahawks’ second-leading career performer in terms of catches (661), receiving yards (8,594) and touchdown receptions (61), behind only Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Largent. However, Lockett comes off a season in which he totaled just 49 receptions for 600 yards and two touchdowns. All of those figures are his lowest since he became a regular starter in 2018.
Of course, Carroll inherits a Raiders’ team that finished 27th in the league in total offense, tied for 25th in the NFL in scoring, and managed only 29 offensive touchdown (19 passing) in 2024. Lockett could prove to be a big help if he winds up in Sin City.
