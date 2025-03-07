Seahawks GM John Schneider reveals deadline for DK Metcalf deal
The Seattle Seahawks' cinematic universe was turned upside down this week when fans learned that the two most-popular players on the team could both be out of the picture soon. Tyler Lockett's release for cap savings did not come as a surprise, but only minutes later DK Metcalf's shocking trade request functioned as a double-whammy, amounting to the most-stunning news the franchise has seen since the Russell Wilson trade.
Since then we have learned that the front office is actively talking to a bunch of NFL teams about Metcalf trade scenarios - and that they're asking for a first and a third-round pick in exchange. However, the highest reported offer thus far is only a third-rounder.
The high price-tag could mean the Seahawks really don't want to trade DK and are just going through the motions, but at this point a trade definitely can't be ruled out.
General manager John Schneider made his first public comments since Metcalf's request last night in his weekly appearance on Seattle Sports radio. Schneider admitted that the team was not happy about Metcalf's news overshadowing their farewell for Tyler Lockett, but he also said that Metcalf has been "extremely professional and respectful." throughout the process. Schneider also revealed the team's deadline to get a deal done was before the 2025 NFL draft.
John Schneider on DK Metcalf deadline
"Yeah, I would say before the draft,... You definitely want to know what’s going on before draft time because he’s such an important part of our our team, the organization, the offensive philosophy that these guys want to move forward with on our new coaching staff. We want to know how we’re going to compensate for his loss if he’s not with us.”
Schneider later added that he understands where Metcalf is coming from, to a certain extent.
At 27 years old, Metcalf still has a lot of good football left in him, and clearly he wants to cash in as much as possible during his prime athletic years. The latest reporting from Dianna Russini at the Athletic says DK is looking for a new deal around $30 million per year. The Raiders and Chargers are among the teams reported to be in the mix.
