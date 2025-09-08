Seahawks injury updates: Mike Macdonald comments on Nick Emmanwori's ankle
Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers was a tough one for the Seattle Seahawks and their fans. Even though they were playing with an almost totally-remade offense they took their most bitter rivals (and serious Super Bowl contenders) right down to the wire and almost pulled off an upset.
That didn't happen, but it very easily could have gone the other way if any number of things had gone in their favor. One of the biggest was the injury to rookie safety Nick Emmanwori, who made a brilliant tackle for a loss in his first snap, but then got rolled up on and suffered an ankle injury.
In his absence the Seahawks put Ty Okada in, and he drew the unenviable assignment of covering the best tight end in the NFL. George Kittle scored a touchdown to end that drive, giving the 49ers the lead.
After it was over, head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters that the team does not believe Emmanwori suffered a high ankle sprain and structurally it seems fine.
As far as we know, the Seahawks did not suffer any other injuries in the season opener, minor or otherwise. We may learn more when Macdonald speaks with reporters again later today.
Other injuries to keep tabs on this week include outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who's still working his way back into the lineup after getting cleared to practice at the end of the preseason. Wide receivers Jake Bobo (concussion) and Dareke Young (hamstring) were also ruled out for Week 1.
