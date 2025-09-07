All Seahawks

Standout rookie safety's brief absence cost Seattle Seahawks big time

The Seattle Seahawks dearly missed their top rookie defensive back, even though he wasn't gone for long.

Jon Alfano

Oct 19, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (7) reacts after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In the NFL, major injuries can derail a team's entire season if they happen to the wrong player. On a smaller scale, minor injuries can derail a game, or even just a series enough to cause a major swing.

Sadly, the Seattle Seahawks learned that truth once again early on in Sunday's regular season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Rookie safety Nick Emmanwori, a second-round pick out of South Carolina, left the game with an apparent ankle injury on the first defensive series of Sunday's game, on his first NFL snap no less. The former South Carolina star has returned to the sideline, but has yet to re-enter the game at the time of publication. The Seahawks say he is questionable to return to the game.

Nick Emmanwori's absence leads to 49ers touchdown

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori
Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (7) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images / Butch Dill-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for the Seahawks, Emmanwori's absence even if it turns out to be brief, has already cost them. Later on the same drive, Brock Purdy hit George Kittle on an out route and the All-Pro tight end powered through a hit from safety Ty Okada, Emmanwori's replacement. to get into the end zone.

The sheer size disparity between Kittle and Okada - the former is 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds while the latter is 5-foot-11 and 193 pounds - created a mismatch that the 49ers were just dying to exploit. Not that Emmanwori necessarily would've stopped the touchdown, but him being 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds with incredible speed would've made Kyle Shanahan and co. think twice about that matchup.

Emmanwori, a first-team All-American in 2024, has put together a great first offseason in Seattle, with him making player after play in practice.

"I think the ball's just been finding me a little bit, but that's just me just putting in the work, trusting the coaching staff and just being in the right position and just having the ultimate confidence in myself," Emmanwori told reporters on Aug. 1. "I was talking a little smack in practice about stop throwing the ball my way, just trying to get my confidence up. But I think that's just the work I've been putting in and the ball's just been finding me."

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald also sees plenty of promise in the rookie.

"We keep giving him stuff and he keeps executing. You have to be careful that you don't take the playmaker out of the player," Macdonald said. "That's something that is on my mind. He just keeps learning and keeps executing and keeps making plays. He's got great enthusiasm and anytime you've got a coaching point for him, he's very receptive towards it. We've said this already here, but he's just a really fun player to coach."

Jon is a lead writer for Baltimore Ravens On SI and contributes to other sites around the network as well. The Tampa native previously worked with sites such as ClutchPoints and GiveMeSport and earned his journalism degree at the University of Central Florida.