Seahawks injury updates: Mike Macdonald on Olu Oluwatimi and Tyrice Knight
There was a lot to like in the Seattle Seahawks' preseason debut against the Las Vegas Raiders. Their offensive line performed far better than expected, rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe flashed some real potential and Mike Macdonald's defense looked as lethal as ever.
Best of all, they came out of the game without suffering any major injuries. However, that doesn't mean the Seahawks have a totally clean bill of health going ino the second week of the preseason. There are still a couple of lingering issues for at least two projected starters. Here's what Macdonald said about them after Saturday's practice.
Macdonald on Olu Oluwatimi
Starting center Olu Oluwatimi returned to practice after missing several sessions at training camp due to a back issue. However, he didn't last long before leaving the field with tightness. Macdonald does expect him back soon but there's no sign of him yet at today's early practice.
For now Jalen Sundell is the team's number one center, but he had a rough outing against the Raiders on Thursday evening including a botched snap for a 19 yard loss and a holdin penalty. Christian Haynes has also seen some reps at this spot, as well.
Macdonald on Tyrice Knight
Seattle is also missing second-year weakside linebacker Tyrice Knight, who's dealing with an undisclosed knee injury. Macdonald says he also has a separate medical issue but does expect him to return to the lineup by Week 1.
The next man up at this spot is Patrick O'Connell, who put in a pretty strong performance against Vegas. For his efforts he earned a decent 55.5 overall grade, boosted by a strong 74.4 tackling grade.
