Rookie Jalen Milroe flashes potential in promising Seahawks debut
They say ties are like kissing your sister. Obviously there's a cringe factor. But in the big picture it could be much, much worse.
Same with the Seattle Seahawks' 23-23 tie with the Las Vegas Raiders in their preseason opener Thursday night at Lumen Field. Rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe had his ups and downs, and overall he provided a performance that left us both excited about his potential and reminded that he's only 22 years old.
Starting the second half in place of veteran Drew Lock, the third-round draft pick from Alabama looked the part of an NFL quarterback. He got the offense in and out of the huddle and looked comfortable in the pocket.
He completed 6 of 10 passes for 61 yards and ran three times for 38 yards. The highlight was obviously his 27-yard run on a read-option keeper, when he displayed his blazing speed down the right sideline. He also threw a dart on the run to undrafted rookie Tyrone Broden for a 15-yard completion.
Milroe had his share of mistakes, also, throwing too late on a sideline pass that was nearly intercepted by the Raiders. On a fourth-and-1, he rolled right and threw an inaccurate pass toward rookie tight end Marshall Lang for a turnover on downs
In the end, Milroe certainly isn't ready to push Sam Darnold for the starting job. He may not be Seattle's present, but he flashed enough to be considered the future.
