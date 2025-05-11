All Seahawks

Seahawks insider predicts offense will finish top 10 in key category

The Seahawks received an offensive makeover this offseason. Thanks to the addition of a new coordinator, one NFL analyst looks for improvement in a vital area.

Russell Baxter

Dec 1, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) is tackled by New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In 2024, Mike Macdonald’s first season as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks saw the club finish 10-7, but fall short of the playoffs. A 3-0 start and 6-2 second half were spoiled by a midseason slump that saw the club drop five of its six outings.

When it came to the offense, it was a model of inconsistency. The ‘Hawks ranked 14th in total yards, but only five teams in the league ran for fewer yards. Macdonald’s offensive unit totaled a mediocre 38 touchdowns, while the team committed 24 turnovers. Offensive line issues were one of the ‘Hawks biggest issues.

This season, the club has a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak, new offensive line coach in John Benton, and a quarterback depth chart with starter Sam Darnold, backup Drew Lock, and 2025 third-round pick Jalen Milroe. None of these players were with the team in 2024.

Nov 30, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) runs for a touchdown against Auburn Tigers cornerback Kayin Lee (4) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

One of the big issues for the Seattle attack this past season was capitalizing on red zone possessions. The ‘Hawks finished tied for 14th in the league with the rival 49ers in touchdown percentage (57.1) “Inside the 20.” Former NFL wideout Michael Bumpus, co-host of Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacysees that changing in 2025 thanks to Kubiak.

“He was able to get the New Orleans Saints to be No. 11,” explained Bumpus, “and this personnel I think is gonna be a lot better here…I think Kubiak and just the way that he dresses things up, the way that he layers things, the way that he’s gonna commit to the run, is going to allow for some multiple looks in the red zone.”

The numerous changes in Seattle’s offensive personnel, including the talented Milroe and the presence of a fullback, gives Kubiak lots of options.

“I look at the offense and how it can be multiple,” added Bumpus. “When you’re able to pack things in like that, then spread them out, layer the offense up, play-action boot, all that good stuff—that gives you more options in the red zone…So the Hawks will be a top-10 red-zone scoring offense by the end of the year.”

It’s worth noting that just getting to the red zone was a problem for Macdonald’s club this past season. Only the Bears (37) and Browns (37) had fewer offensive possessions “Inside the 20” than the Seahawks (42) in 2024. For what it’s worth, the Saints were the next lowest (43).

Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.