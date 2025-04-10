Titans Have Surprising NFL Draft Need
The Tennessee Titans are likely to take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Miami's Cam Ward is projected to be the selection.
There are a number of needs that the Titans will need to address over the three days of the draft, but there's one position that may come as a surprise to some people.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine listed interior defensive line as the most surprising position of need for the Titans going into the draft.
"Signs continue to point toward the Titans taking Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, so there isn't much chance for a shocking need being addressed there," Ballentine writes.
"The Titans' need at quarterback is clear and should be addressed at the top of the draft."
"It's not as clear that they need to add talent to the interior of their defensive line. T'Vondre Sweat was their second-round pick last year and he stepped right into his role as a space-eating nose tackle. Jeffrey Simmons is one of the Titans' best overall players and Sebastian Joseph-Day played like an elite run-stuffer."
"All that being said, Joseph-Day is a 2026 free agent and there just isn't much depth beyond those three. There are more pressing needs, but the Titans should be willing to draft a potential impact player on the interior of the defensive line."
The Titans' biggest strength on the roster might be the defensive line, so continuing to pour into the position with some young, promising depth could really help Tennessee in the long run.
Of course, other positions may need some more love, but the Titans have eight picks to work with, and it wouldn't be a major shock if they used one of those Day 3 selections to take a defensive lineman.
