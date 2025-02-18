Seahawks urged to keep former Pro Bowl WR
DK Metcalf has become a divisive player on the Seattle Seahawks' roster among fans and critics, particularly regarding whether the team should work on a new deal for the 2019 second-round pick. The three-year, $72 million contract Metcalf signed with Seattle in 2022 expires after next season.
Trade talks have heated up as Metcalf's time on his current contract grows shorter. But head coach Mike Macdonald has said Metcalf is in the team's plans for next season and beyond and said new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's plan for the star wide receiver was a big reason they hired him.
Sports Illustrated staff writer Gilberto Manzano said keeping Metcalf should be a priority for the Seahawks. It should even be their top priority, according to Manzano.
"Rumors have swirled about a potential Metcalf trade because the Seahawks are currently $28 million over the projected cap and the star wide receiver is in need of a contract extension," Manzano wrote. "But trading Metcalf would be a mistake for the Seahawks, who have bigger issues on the offensive line. Geno Smith was sacked 54 times last season behind an offensive line that also struggled to help the running backs. The Seahawks averaged only 95.7 rushing yards per game in 2024 (28th in the league) and that was with a backfield that included Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet."
Before a knee injury that held Metcalf out from Weeks 8-9 this season, he was among the top 5 in the NFL in receiving yards but took a backseat to Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the latter half of the season. Seattle's offensive focus shifted to the second-year wide receiver, instead of the veteran.
"Metcalf (66 catches, 992 yards, five TDs) had a down season for his lofty standards because there wasn’t enough time for Smith to find him downfield," Manzano added. "He was forced to target wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba more because he was able to get open quickly around the line of scrimmage. But now that Smith-Njigba made the most of his opportunities in a dominant breakout season, the Seahawks could build off that by improving the offensive line and getting Metcalf more involved in the offseason. Trading one of their best players would make matters worse in Seattle."
Metcalf is a two-time Pro Bowler, most recently earning a nod in 2023 when he caught 66 passes for 1,114 yards and eight touchdowns. He holds the single-season franchise receiving yards record (1,303), set in 2020.
Seattle's offense is better with Metcalf in it, and removing him from the unit would likely mean the Seahawks would need to find a replacement in the draft. If Tyler Lockett is gone also, Seattle's receiver corps would go from strong to subpar.
