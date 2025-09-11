What Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said about Aaron Rodgers going into Week 2
The Seattle Seahawks have no time to pout over their heartbreaking Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. If they want to avoid the dreaded 0-2 start that's often a death knell for any NFL team's playoff hopes, they're going to have to bring their A-game against a couple familiar faces.
Those faces belong to former Seahawks star DK Metcalf, who is now the No. 1 wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers - and four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers, who has replace Russell Wilson as Pittsbugh's starting quarterback.
Rodgers and the Seahawks have had some epic battles over the years, and even though he's now 41 years old it would be a mistake to write him off as washed.
Here's what head coach Mike Macdonald had to say about Rodgers when he spoke with reporters yesterday, per the team's official website.
"The arm talent and quarterback ability is there, but Aaron Rodgers the operator is second to none. He's on his game. He kind of like knows everything. You have to assume that going in. . . . We're going to have to win our 1-on-1 battles."
Rodgers had a down 2024 season as he was recovering from an Achilles tear that occurred in the first game of the previous year. However, in Week 1 Rodgers' performance seems to indicate that he can still summon up that old magic. Rodgers led the Steelers to a two-point win over the Jets, racking up 244 yards, four touchdowns and a 136.7 passer rating in the victory.
For what it's worth the Seahawks did a pretty good job of defending Rodgers last season when the Jets came to visit Lumen Field. Rodgers finished that matchup with just 185 yards, two touchdowns and one interception - a pick-six to Leonard Williams. The Seahawks went on to win, 26-21.
