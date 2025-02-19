Trio of Seahawks named extension candidates entering 2025
With a significant cap deficit in 2025, the Seattle Seahawks have tough decisions to make regarding current players on the roster who need new contracts. But extending some of them beyond next season and moving money further into the future could help mitigate that issue.
Starting quarterback Geno Smith, wide receiver DK Metcalf and left tackle Charles Cross are all among the team's top extension candidates, per Spotrac. Smith, who has become the most hotly debated of the three, was named the top candidate to receive a new deal.
That does seem plausible considering head coach Mike Macdonald's recent comments on Smith, stating they believe the team "can win a championship with Geno Smith."
"There’s a world where the Seahawks move on from Smith completely this winter, but signs appear to be pointing to another extension for the 34-year-old, who carries a $44.5M cap hit against $31M cash for the upcoming season," Spotrac writer Michael Ginnitti wrote. "Smith projects toward a 2-year, $86M extension in our system."
If extended, Spotrac projects Cross to make around $16.5 million per year, while Metcalf would be in the $25.5 million per year range on his third NFL contract.
Cross is entering the final year of his rookie deal after being drafted ninth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He's grown into a trustworthy anchor on Smith's blindside and is one of the few stable blockers on Seattle's offensive line. Without him, the Seahawks would be back to the drawing board at left tackle.
Metcalf has been up and down throughout his career but holds the franchise's single-season receiving yards record (1,303), set in 2020. He's finished with at least 900 receiving yards every year since being drafted in the second round in 2019.
Smith set multiple single-season franchise records in 2024, including completions (407), attempts (578), completion percentage (70.4) and passing yards (4,320). His 21 touchdowns to 15 interceptions, however, left room to be desired.
It's unlikely Seattle will move on from any of the three before 2025, but it is possible one or two aren't on the Seahawks' roster after next season. The team will have to decide what is best long-term for the roster.
