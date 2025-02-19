Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett sums up 2024 season in one word
In 2024, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett had his worst statistical season since 2017. Not only was the 32-year-old limited to 49 catches for 600 receiving yards and two touchdowns, but his total yardage declined for the third consecutive season. The emergence of second-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has limited Lockett's role on offense.
With the team short on salary cap space, some around the NFL believe Lockett could be a potential cap casualty over the offseason. The veteran wideout has been one of Seattle's most reliable players for the last decade and still believes he can play. Lockett attributed his declining numbers to the "sacrifice" he has made for the team.
"I think the whole season has been sacrifice, and it's sacrifice for the betterment of the team, it's sacrifice for the betterment of the other players, it's sacrifice for a lot of different stuff," Lockett told reporters late in the season. "It sucks for me as a player when you hear people say, 'Oh, he's too old' or 'he's washed' or 'he's not the same type of player.' I promise you, if you go watch the film, that's not the case."
It's tough to stand out on a team that features two 1,000-yard receivers in DK Metcalf and Smith-Njigba. Prior to 2023, Lockett had recorded four straight 1,000-yard seasons in Seattle. Since joining the team as a third-round pick in 2015, Lockett has 661 catches for 8,594 receiving yards and 61 touchdowns.
Lockett has undoubtedly been a valuable piece of this Seahawks offense for several years, but he has a cap hit of over $30 million in 2025. Since Seattle's salary cap isn't in the best shape at the moment, it could be tough to validate that high of a number for the team's No. 3 wide receiver.
If the Seahawks move on from Lockett, there should be no shortage of landing spots for the 10-year NFL veteran.
