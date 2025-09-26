'It hasn't been easy': Seahawks' resurgent Uchenna Nwosu posts best game in 2 years
During the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu played in just 12 total games after signing a three-year, $45 million contract with the team after the 2022 campaign.
With multiple injuries keeping him on the sidelines, it was worth wondering whether Nwosu would ever return to form after logging 9.5 sacks in his first season with Seattle. The Seahawks' 23-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday proved he can still be that player.
Nwosu finished with five total tackles and two sacks against the Cardinals, his first multi-sack game since Oct. 2, 2023. That was just three games before Nwosu sustained an injury that would end his 2023 season.
"It means a lot," Nwosu said postgame of his performance. "Everybody knows my road — it hasn’t been easy. I’ve dealt with everything. But I kept my mind to the grind, I just stayed down and always told myself, ‘Things could be worse.’ I’m blessed to be in this position. So, [I’m going to] make the most of it."
The eighth-year veteran didn't get to play in training camp or the preseason, which means his conditioning has mostly happened in just the last month or so. That can make it difficult to play all four quarters of an NFL football game, even for the league's best players.
"I ain’t going to lie, I was gassed … But I feel good," Nwosu added. "When it came down to it, I didn’t care how tired I was. I was just trying to make plays."
Nwosu took a near-$7 million pay cut to stay with the Seahawks this offseason after undergoing knee surgery. Seattle gave him almost as much in guarantees as an incentive to accept the re-worked contract. That helped the Seahawks free up nearly $9 million in cap space this offseason, per OverTheCap.
Sunday's win showed the Seahawks placed their eggs in the right basket when it came to empowering Nwosu's recovery timeline and keeping him in a prominent role.
"It just shows how much the organization cares about me," Nwosu said. "John [Schneider] is the one that brought me here [as a] free agent coming from the Chargers. John didn’t lose faith in me, didn’t lose hope in me, and I’m forever grateful for it. I’m not worried about the money … I just want to be out there playing football again, and he gave me the opportunity to do that.”
