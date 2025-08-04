2019 NFL redraft sees Seahawks picking recent reject from Pete Carroll's Raiders
In 2019, the Seattle Seahawks picked Darnell Savage in the first round with the 21st overall pick. In hindsight, it wasn't the best pick at the time, especially with Josh Jacobs, Montez Sweat, Marquise Brown, Deebo Samuel, AJ Brown, and DK Metcalf still available.
If they were to do it over again, they'd likely not get Savage. He's just not been great and didn't even play for the Seahawks at all. Instead, according to PFF, they'd go back and pick a player just recently cut from former coach Pete Carroll's new team, the Las Vegas Raiders.
PFF 2019 redraft sends Christian Wilkins to Seahawks
Christian Wilkins just got cut from the Raiders, but don't let that fool you. He's been excellent throughout his NFL career, and he primarily got cut because of potential locker room issues and an injury. Despite that, he'd be the pick at 21 in 2019.
PFF's Max Chadwick, Dalton Wasserman, and Trevor Sikkema said, "Even though Wilkins was just released by the Raiders, he has still been a strong defensive tackle in the NFL. Across 2021 and 2022, he was the fifth-most-valuable interior defender, according to PFF's WAR metric. Wilkins sports an 82.9 PFF run-defense grade for his career, as well."
Here are some players PFF thinks they'd pass on:
- Jakobi Meyers
- Erik McCoy
- Josh Jacobs
- Diontae Johnson
- Ed Oliver
- CJ Gardner-Johnson
- Bobby Okereke
They did not have the chance to pick any of the following:
- Jeffery Simmons
- DK Metcalf
- Rashan Gary
- Brian Burns
- TJ Hockenson
- Montez Sweat
- Dre Greenlaw
Ultimately, this would've been a better outcome, although it would sting if this redo meant they didn't get DK Metcalf, because he was one of the steals of the 2019 draft.
