DK Metcalf's comments on Steelers defense may be a veiled shot at Seahawks
DK Metcalf spent the first six seasons of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. He wasn’t there during the Legion of Boom era, but Seattle had several winning seasons with Metcalf. While the offense was a major part of that, Seattle was still living off their reputation as a disciplined and tough defense.
That’s why it feels like Metcalf’s latest comments were a veiled shot at Seattle. Now with the Pittsburgh Steelers following an offseason trade, Metcalf is naturally speaking glowingly of his new home.
Speaking with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Steve Smith, Metcalf said the Steelers defense might be the best he’s ever seen.
“I think they’re the best defense I’ve ever seen.” — Metcalf
Metcalf also spoke on the team’s new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but it was his comment about the defense that surely stood out to Seattle fans.
Is the Steelers defense better than the Seahawks?
Pittsburgh has the edge when it comes to star power, with T.J. Watt and Cameron Hayward leading the way. But are they that much better than Seattle?
Last year, the Steelers were eighth in the league in points surrendered and 12th in yardage. The Seahawks were 11th in points and 14th in yards.
As for the best he’s “ever seen,” Metcalf joined the league when Seattle had the No. 6 overall defense the prior year. They also finished top 10 during his first two campaigns, which is pretty impressive.
That said, the Steelers defense did make it to the playoffs with Kenny Pickett as the starter, so maybe Metcalf has a point. Either way, it’s a little more fuel for a defense that’s already highly motivated.
