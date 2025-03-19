2025 NFL draft: Mel Kiper mocks freakish safety prospect to Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a 10-7 campaign but they still made some big changes this offseason. Seattle traded quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf, while also releasing Tyler Lockett. They then brought in Sam Darnold to play quarterback and signed former Los Angeles Rams wideout, Cooper Kupp.
Their moves on defense haven’t gotten the same attention but the Seahawks have been shuffling that side of the ball as well. They moved on from Dre’Mont Jones and replaced him with DeMarcus Lawrence. Considering Mike Macdonald’s expertise is defense, it’s unlikely they don’t add more talent to that side of the ball.
If Mel Kiper is correct, that’s what will take place during the NFL Draft. Kiper released his latest mock draft on ESPN+ and has the Seahawks taking South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori at No. 19 overall.
"Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. was an option here; he could kick inside to guard for Seattle. I also wouldn't discount the Seahawks finding a DK Metcalf replacement at wideout. But Emmanwori reminds me of Kyle Hamilton, whom Seattle coach Mike Macdonald worked with previously as the' defensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023. We witnessed Emmanwori's speed (4.38 in the 40) and explosiveness (43 inches in the vertical jump) at the combine, and we saw his ball hawking traits (four picks) last season. Emmanwori would help bolster an already strong secondary in Seattle." — Kiper, ESPN
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound safety turned heads with his athleticism at the NFL Combine, asserting himself as a first-round talent.
He’s more than just a workout warrior as well. Over the course of his three-year collegiate career, Emmanwori recorded 244 tackles, 11 pass defenses, six interceptions, and scored two defensive touchdowns.
