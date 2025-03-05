Seahawks updated EDGE depth chart after Dre'Mont Jones cut
The Seattle Seahawks' first round of roster cuts on Tuesday proved to be a sizable one, as they released four players and saved over $27 million in cap space.
Among those four players, the most notable one is probably edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones, their prized free agent acquisition from just two years ago. Jones, 28, wasn't terrible in Seattle, but with just 77 tackles and 8.5 sacks in 34 games, he certainly wasn't living up to the three-year, $51.5 million contract he signed in 2023. He started just seven games this season after making the switch from defensive end to outside linebacker.
At any rate, the Seahawks move forward without Jones in their lineup, but who else do they have on the edge?
Former second-round pick Derick Hall is now the clear standout when looking at Seatle's remaining edge rushers (meaning outside linebackers in a 3-4 defense, not defensive ends like Leonard Williams). The Auburn product took a huge step forward in his second season, recording eight sacks after not having a single one in his limited playing time as a rookie. He seems locked in as the top edge rusher on the weak side, and should only continue to grow.
The same can be said for Boye Mafe on the strong side. Another former second-round pick, Mafe had six sacks this season to rank third on the team, a slight step back from the nine he had in 2023, but still very solid.
Then there's Uchenna Nwosu, who can play on either side but has been plagued by injuries recently. After a 9.5-sack season in 2022, Nwosu has played just six games in each of the past two seasons. With his cap hit at $21.2 million in 2025, the Seahawks will likely look to restructure his deal this offseason.
Beyond that, the rest of the Seahawks' depth chart consists of mostly practice squad players, so some more depth on the edge couldn't hurt. As things stand, though, the trio of Hall, Mafe and Nwosu is a pretty solid one, when all three are healthy that is.
