2025 NFL Draft: Seahawks predicted to find their 'big-bodied' WR in Round 2
The Seattle Seahawks said goodbye to DK Metcalf after six seasons by trading him to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier in the offseason.
While the Seahawks signed Cooper Kupp in free agency, the team is still missing a big target that can burn teams down the field.
That's why CBS Sports writer Josh Edwards has the Seahawks taking Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins with the No. 52 overall pick in the second round.
"Big inside/outside wideout with modest athletic attributes but outstanding ball skills that make him a projectable NFL prospect," NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein writes.
"Higgins needs a more limited route tree but can operate on all three levels in the right scheme. He’s smooth but physical in his routes and does a nice job of creating pockets of separation with force and strength. He has mismatch qualities from the slot with body control and a catch radius that make him a menace on jump balls downfield. He won’t outrun cornerbacks and is nothing special after the catch, but his size, ball skills and competitiveness create a profile of production as a future contributor in three-wide sets."
If the Seahawks can find a way to nab Higgins on Day 2, it would make a combination of him, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the aforementioned Kupp quite a scary trio for opposing defenses.
It would also make quarterback Sam Darnold's job a little easier as he adjusts into the offense.
The NFL Draft starts on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
