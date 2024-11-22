3 Cardinals to Watch on Offense vs. Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks defense has a tough challenge ahead as they host the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals in Week 12. It's the first of two games between the franchises in three weeks, as a clear division favorite is yet to emerge.
The Cardinals' entire operation has improved this season, but the offense has made the biggest jump. Here are three players in particular Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald wants to keep an eye on.
QB Kyler Murray
Murray, after missing 15 games the last two seasons, has been clutch for the Cardinals all season long. In Arizona's 31-6 pummeling of the New York Jets before their bye week, Murray was extremely efficient, completing 22 of 24 passes for 266 yards and a touchdown.
Through 10 games, Murray is one of three passers with 12 or more touchdown passes and three or less interceptions (Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert).
He can be dangerous both through the air and on the ground, making Macdonald's job very difficult trying to prepare against him. Murray also scampered three times for 21 yards and two touchdowns versus the Jets and is fourth among quarterbacks in rushing yards this season (46 carries, 371 yards, 4 TD).
"I think there's just like a synergy to it on how they're playing and how efficient Kyler's playing, he's playing decisive," Macdonald said. "They do a great job. It's a different operation than we've seen ... Kyler's one of the best in the business at extending plays and kind of making you pay late in the down too."
RB James Conner
If able to stay healthy, Conner is on pace for the best season of his career and could post his second-straight 1,000-yard season. He's already piled up 697 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 159 carries (4.4 yards per carry) as the catalyst to Arizona's fifth-ranked rushing offense (149.4 yards per game).
Conner's rushing total ranks 13th in the NFL, and he's also picking the seventh most yards after contact this season among running backs with at least 50 carries (3.21 YAC), per Sumer Sports. Like Murray, Conner isn't a one-trick pony, also piling up 24 catches for 247 yards this season.
"Well, he's a little bit different type of runner than we've gone against, but he's a really strong runner," Macdonald said of Conner. "The guy's tough, really tough. He runs a little upright, but he's powerful. I think he leads the league in broken tackles ... They get everybody blocked up. They've got all the schemes, but he does have a knack for getting the extra couple of yards. There's a lot of hidden yardage there that keeps him on track and ahead of the sticks which will be a challenge for us."
TE Trey McBride
McBride is also enjoying a breakout season, as the former 2022 second-round pick is third in receiving yards among tight ends with 49 catches for 552 yards. Even though he doesn't have a touchdown catch this season, he's on pace for 981 yards in 2024.
In the passing game, McBride has five more targets and 16 more catches than any other Arizona receiver. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft, is second on the team with 33 catches for 499 yards and six touchdowns.
Only the Evan Engram (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders) are seeing a higher target share at the tight end position this season, per Sumer Sports.
"Trey's a really, really good player," Macdonald said. "Unfortunately, he had one of his coming out parties against the Ravens last year when we played against him. But, there are not a lot of tight ends that can do all the things. He's one of the guys I think that you're going to find out he can be on the end of the line blocking, he can arc, he can be in space. I think he's a really good route runner. We've got a lot of respect from him. He's a good player."
The Seahawks host the Cardinals on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT. at Lumen Field. Seattle has won five straight against Arizona dating back to the 2022 season, but currently trail the Cardinals in the division standings.
