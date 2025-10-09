NFL experts make surprising prediction for Seahawks-Jaguars sneaky showdown
The Seattle Seahawks are two excruciating plays from being 5-0. Fresh off a dramatic rally to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jacksonville Jaguars are 4-1 and one of the surprises of the early NFL season.
The teams meet Sunday in Florida in one of the most intriguing matchups of Week 6. The Jags are favored by 1.5 points, which makes for differing opinions of not only who will win but which team will cover the minuscule point spread.
It's the Seahawks' Sam Darnold vs. the Jags' Trevor Lawrence in a battle of much-maligned quarterbacks.
In its weekly predictions, five of Bleacher Report's seven experts are picking the Seahawks.
"Has Trevor Lawrence ever led the Jaguars to four straight victories?" writes B/R's Wes O'Donnell. "Yes, he has. Twice. Once to close the 2022 season and again midway through the 2023 season. This isn't uncharted territory. A slightly short week turnaround after the thrilling MNF win over the Chiefs poses its own issues, though. The Seahawks' 3-2 record comes courtesy of two very late home losses, and they're 2-0 on the road so far this year. Though 1.5 points is barely a number at all, I'll take a little insurance in the event the Seahawks don't pull the outright victory. Lawrence and the Jags have duped us before.
While B/R is suggesting the Seahawks are savvy pick, one AI model says the Jags will win on a late field goal.
