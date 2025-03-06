ESPN names 10 NFL teams who could trade for Seahawks star DK Metcalf
It’s safe to say that the trade market in the National Football League is alive and well. The start of the 2025 NFL fiscal year begins next Wednesday at 4:00 pm ET, and that’s when these deals actually become official.
The 49ers are sending wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders. The Chicago Bears have traded for veteran guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson via the Chiefs and Rams, respectively. On Thursday, the Houston Texans wound up swinging a deal with the division-rival Jaguars for wideout Christian Kirk. There’s also been a number of players who have requested to be dealt elsewhere.
That was the big news on Wednesday when Seattle Seahawks’ wide receiver DK Metcalf requested permission to seek a trade. There’s obviously a lot of interest in a two-time Pro Bowler who in six seasons has hauled in 438 catches for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns. The 6’4”, 235-pound performer has been targeted at least 100 times in each of his six NFL campaigns.
ESPN’s Bill Barnwell’s offered this analysis on the subject. “My best estimation is the Seahawks would be able to land something close to the draft capital of a pick in the 40s as part of a trade. That might mean getting a first-round pick and sending something back alongside him in return or landing a selection toward the top of the second round.
"Metcalf is a special enough talent to justify teams treating him as more valuable than (Christian) Kirk and Cooper Kupp in free agency, but he’s not as young as (Stefon) Diggs and A.J. Brown or as productive as (Davante) Adams and (Tyreek) Hill were when they were traded for first-round picks.”
Barnwell also listed the 10 teams “that should be most interested in a potential Metcalf deal and why it would take sense for them to pick up the phone.” In alphabetical order, they are the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Washington Commanders
Interesting. Eight of these clubs reached the playoffs in 2024, and the Chiefs, Bills, and Commanders all reached the conference championship round (and Kansas City appeared in Super Bowl LIX). On the other hand, the Patriots and Raiders both finished with 4-13 records, and wound up in the basement of their respective divisions.
Is there truly a frontrunner? According to NFL reporter Dianna Russini of The Athletic, who appeared on Gojo and Golic this morning, the six-year veteran “wants to play somewhere warm…He wants a more stable quarterback situation…”
It’s going to be a fascinating few days. Meanwhile, could there be another team not on Barnwell’s list that throws its helmet into the ring?
