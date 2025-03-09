Aaron Rodgers is one free agent QB Seahawks can avoid
The Seattle Seahawks need a quarterback after trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, and they could look at the free agent market to find his replacement.
One free agent looking for a new home is Aaron Rodgers, who is set to be released by the New York Jets at the start of the new league year.
While these two sides appear to be fits on paper, a union doesn't seem to be very likely.
The Seahawks' moves indicate that a reset is coming to the pacific northwest after the team finished with nine or 10 wins in each of the last three seasons without a playoff victory to show for it.
The beginning of the rebuild started last year when the team agreed to move on from Pete Carroll after 14 years with the team. Carroll had a lot of success with the Seahawks and even won a Super Bowl, but he hadn't experienced much success after their championship window closed.
The Seahawks hired Mike Macdonald, a young coach with a lot of promise, and traded for quarterback Sam Howell, who started all 17 games for the Washington Commanders in 2023.
Howell is in the final year of his contract, and it would make sense for the Seahawks to see what he has before he hits free agency in a year from now.
Rodgers, 41, isn't signing with a team this offseason to be someone's backup. At that point, he may as well retire and call it a career.
The Seahawks, given their direction, gain far more value in starting Howell than they do with Rodgers, who likely won't be in the league for two more seasons.
The Seahawks could sign someone to compete with Howell for the starting gig, but that would likely come in the draft over free agency.
