Abe Lucas promises Seahawks offense will establish the run - for real this time

The Seattle Seahawks offensive line is committing to improving the run game this season.

Jeremy Brener

The Seattle Seahawks have a new look on offense for the upcoming season.

Ryan Grubb is out as Seattle's offensive coordinator, and Klint Kubiak is in. He has the task of taking the Seahawks offense to new heights, and it won't be easy.

He's got a new quarterback to work with in Sam Darnold, but the Seahawks also want to dominate the ground game throughout the season. Veteran offensive lineman Abe Lucas is a big key for that, and he spoke about how important it is to establish the run this season.

"We put a fullback in the backfield, we're changing it up, we're doing things differently. It's like an old-school mentality with a new-school principle sort of thing. Definitely just looking forward to getting after that," Lucas said via FOX 13 reporter Curtis Crabtree.

"We're trying to be elite at very few things, but those few things are what the offense is going to be based around, and that's the run game. We're going to be elite at the run game. That's the philosophy with it. So, it's not some hodgepodge of just a bunch of different stuff we're just throwing in. We're going to be elite at the basics and make sure that they work so we can do it against anybody."

Lucas will be a primary cog in the machine to help execute this plan. If the offensive line can help the likes of Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet break defenses down, the Seahawks should be a competitive team in the 2025 season.

Jeremy Brener
