Seahawks great Tyler Lockett introduces himself to Titans with pure class
After 10 years of watching him play for the Seattle Seahawks, it’s going to be jarring to see him with a new franchise. Released this offseason in a cap-saving move, Lockett signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. We have yet to see him in a new uniform, but it was surreal to see him meet the press in Nashville while wearing a Titans’ shirt.
One thing felt normal, however, as Lockett continued to operate with pure class. While meeting members of the press, he made sure to shake every one of their hands.
Rookie Seahawks safety surprisingly given Russell Wilson's former jersey number
Lockett said he’s looking forward to learning the new names, and jokingly added that he hopes they’ll be a little nicer when writing stories after his introduction.
Lockett joins a Tennessee team looking to rebuild once again. They recently added Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, who now has Calvin Ridley, Van Jefferson, and Lockett to work with at receiver and Tony Pollard in the backfield.
During his 10 seasons in Seattle, Lockett recorded 661 receptions for 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl and All-Pro Team once and was instrumental to their success during the Russell Wilson era.
Lockett will be missed but everyone in Seattle is surely wishing him the best with his new franchise.
