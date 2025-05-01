All Seahawks

Seahawks great Tyler Lockett introduces himself to Titans with pure class

Former Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett was pure class as he met the Titans press.

Randy Gurzi

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

After 10 years of watching him play for the Seattle Seahawks, it’s going to be jarring to see him with a new franchise. Released this offseason in a cap-saving move, Lockett signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. We have yet to see him in a new uniform, but it was surreal to see him meet the press in Nashville while wearing a Titans’ shirt.

One thing felt normal, however, as Lockett continued to operate with pure class. While meeting members of the press, he made sure to shake every one of their hands.

MORE: Rookie Seahawks safety surprisingly given Russell Wilson's former jersey number

Lockett said he’s looking forward to learning the new names, and jokingly added that he hopes they’ll be a little nicer when writing stories after his introduction.

Lockett joins a Tennessee team looking to rebuild once again. They recently added Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, who now has Calvin Ridley, Van Jefferson, and Lockett to work with at receiver and Tony Pollard in the backfield.

Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett runs the ball against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at Ford Field.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett runs the ball against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at Ford Field. / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images

During his 10 seasons in Seattle, Lockett recorded 661 receptions for 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl and All-Pro Team once and was instrumental to their success during the Russell Wilson era.

Lockett will be missed but everyone in Seattle is surely wishing him the best with his new franchise.

More Seahawks on SI stories

NFL power rankings say Seahawks rival had worst offseason of any team

Insider says Jalen Milroe was best-case scenario at QB for the Seahawks

NFL analyst names favorite Seattle Seahawks pick in the 2025 NFL draft

Seattle Seahawks 53-man roster projection: 10 offensive lineman make cut

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/Seahawks News