Analyst: 'a lot' to excite Seahawks fans, but one big weakness remains
The Seattle Seahawks are off to about the best start they could've asked for this season, now sitting at 3-1 amidst a three-game winning streak and in the thick of the NFC West race.
The question now is the same as it always was, though: how can they improve further?
Like any team, the Seahawks still have their share of flaws, and their biggest one is also a familiar one. The interior offensive line, which has been a weakness for years now, has not been great to start the season.
Left guard Grey Zabel, the Seahawks' first-round pick this year, center Jalen Sundell and right guard Anthony Bradford have all been mediocre to OK this season. Zabel has been the best of the bunch with an overall grade of 60.7 from Pro Football Focus (No. 44 out of 102 qualified guards), but still not exactly great. Meanwhile, Bradford has a grade of 50.2 (No. 81 among guards) while Sundell has a grade of 57 (No. 37 out of 48 centers).
Unsurprisingly, CBS Sports' Josh Edwards named the interior offensive line as the Seahawks' biggest roster weakness after the first month of the season, but also gave them some praise as well.
"The interior offensive line was addressed through the first-round selection of Grey Zabel, but there is room for growth among the unit," Edwards wrote. "Jalen Sundelland Anthony Bradford are starting, along with Zabel. Christian Haynes was placed on the injured reserve list, which chips away at the depth.
"Overall, there is a lot to excite Seahawks fans."
In fairness, the line has done a solid job of protecting Darnold, allowing only six sacks in the first four games. However, the run-blocking has been a weakness (which is quite odd considering Zabel and Bradford both have higher run block grades than pass block grades), as the Seahawks have yet to really get their ground game going. Klint Kubiak's offense is well-regarded in large part due to its balance, but the line needs to help it bring out that balance.
That said, the Seahawks have shown plenty of promise on both sides of the ball thus far. If they can somehow get the interior offensive line to step up, it might just be the missing piece to put them over the top.
