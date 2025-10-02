Seattle Seahawks named with 4 other potential buyers at NFL trade deadline
In 33 days the NFL's annual trade deadline will roll around. When it comes to the Seattle Seahawks, most of the attention will be fixed on star cornerback Riq Woolen and whether or not he'll get dealt to another team. A few days ago Ian Rapoport reported that some teams are monitoring him as a potential trade target, which likely means Seattle is open to moving him.
But dealing Woolen isn't going to help this team this year, unless they decide to do a rare player-for-player swap - potentially for somebody like Devin Lloyd. However, Lloyd just won the AFC's Defensive Player of the Month award, and landing him seems like a long shot.
Nevertheless, some analysts are expecting the Seahawks to be buyers at the trade deadline, such as Cody Benjamin at CBS Sports. He has Seattle listed with the Buccaneers, Colts, Chiefs, and Eagles as potential buyers at the deadline.
"With Sam Darnold and Mike Macdonald still directing a physical defense, they might be the clear favorites to survive a crowded NFC West race."
So, what might the Seahawks be in the market for if they are buyers?
Defensively, Seattle is very strong from top to bottom, with Woolen being the only real weak link in the chain. You can make a case for a linebacker upgrade over Tyrice Knight, but there are other positions that would make a bigger impact with an upgrade.
If anything, the Seahawks should be going into the deadline looking for potential upgrades at right guard and center. Anthony Bradford and Jalen Sundell looked spectacular during the preseason, but crashed back down to earth once the real games began and they had to face starters.
Landing a boost at either one of those spots - especially in pass protection - would help the Seahawks keep Sam Darnold upright in the pocket - and a healthy Sam Darnold is the most essential element for any deep playoff run by this team.
As for specific targets, the Cleveland Browns should be sellers and they havea couple of good guards in their lineup. Jackson Powers-Johnson will also be a popular name but it seems unlikely that the Raiders would move him.
Whoever they target, the Seahawks have to be prioritizing pass protection over run blocking - getting that wrong has been an issue in the pat.
