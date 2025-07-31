Analyst asks question that could sink the Seattle Seahawks' entire 2025 season
The Seattle Seahawks had more than their share of issues along the offensive line in 2024. Former starting quarterback Geno Smith was sacked 50 times in 17 starts, the highest number in his career. That’s why Seattle targeted an offensive lineman with their first pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
At No. 18 overall, they went with Grey Zabel out of North Dakota State, and plan to have him start at left guard. While his addition will help, the Seahawks still have concerns at right guard and center. They also have Abraham Lucas at right tackle, a player who has been unable to stay healthy.
That said, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport asked just how serious the concerns are for Seattle. Considering they gave up the second-highest pass rush rate and only have an FCS rookie to help improve, he believes it could be a major issue.
“That pressure rate should mortify Seattle fans. The Seahawks brought in Sam Darnold to replace Geno Smith at quarterback this year, and all you have to do is look at his performance against the Rams in last year's playoffs (a game in which he was dropped nine times) to see what happens when he faces steady pressure,” Davenport said.
“Give Darnold a clean pocket and time to work his reads, and he can pick a defense apart. But collapse the pocket and get in his face, and he starts seeing ghosts.”
Darnold was excellent overall for Minnesota last season. However, when the pressure was able to get through, he struggled. That doesn’t bode well for the Seahawks, unless they find a starting unit that can figure out how to keep him clean.
