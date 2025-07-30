Seattle Seahawks prized rookie is learning from an unlikely source in camp
Geno Smith was sacked 50 times in 17 games for the Seattle Seahawks in 2024. That was the highest number in his career, and illustrates just how much the offensive line struggled to keep the pocket from crumbling around him. It’s also why they targeted an offensive lineman with their first pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
At No. 18 overall, Seattle selected Grey Zabel out of North Dakota State. The 6-foot-6, 316-pounder is slated to start at left guard, which will pit him against some powerful interior pass rushers. Thankfully, he has a couple of studs to work against during Seattle’s training camp.
The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell discussed the struggles Zabel had dealing with Leonard Williams and Jarran Reed. He also said the rookie is beginning to catch up, and credits an unlikely mentor.
Zabel says Williams has proven to be a veteran leader by helping the rookie improve as a pass blocker.
“Like Leo talking to me the last few days in one on ones, helping me out. Assessing my pass(-blocking) sets. What he’s seeing. What I’m feeling,” Zabel said.
“I mean, that’s just the type of person that Leonard is, the leader he is.”
Head coach Mike Macdonald is promoting a team-first culture, and this is a perfect example of this playing out. Rather than celebrating his wins over the rookie, Williams is helping him improve.
