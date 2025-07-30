All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks prized rookie is learning from an unlikely source in camp

Rookie OL Grey Zabel found an unexpected mentor on the Seattle Seahawks roster.

Randy Gurzi

National team DL Aeneas Peebles of Virginia Tech battles National team OL Grey Zabel of North Dakota State.
National team DL Aeneas Peebles of Virginia Tech battles National team OL Grey Zabel of North Dakota State. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
In this story:

Geno Smith was sacked 50 times in 17 games for the Seattle Seahawks in 2024. That was the highest number in his career, and illustrates just how much the offensive line struggled to keep the pocket from crumbling around him. It’s also why they targeted an offensive lineman with their first pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

At No. 18 overall, Seattle selected Grey Zabel out of North Dakota State. The 6-foot-6, 316-pounder is slated to start at left guard, which will pit him against some powerful interior pass rushers. Thankfully, he has a couple of studs to work against during Seattle’s training camp.

MORE: Seahawks Rookie Roundup: Will former Division III edge rusher exceed expectations?

The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell discussed the struggles Zabel had dealing with Leonard Williams and Jarran Reed. He also said the rookie is beginning to catch up, and credits an unlikely mentor.

Zabel says Williams has proven to be a veteran leader by helping the rookie improve as a pass blocker.

“Like Leo talking to me the last few days in one on ones, helping me out. Assessing my pass(-blocking) sets. What he’s seeing. What I’m feeling,” Zabel said.

“I mean, that’s just the type of person that Leonard is, the leader he is.”

Head coach Mike Macdonald is promoting a team-first culture, and this is a perfect example of this playing out. Rather than celebrating his wins over the rookie, Williams is helping him improve.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams celebrates after defeating the Arizona Cardinals.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams celebrates after defeating the Arizona Cardinals. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks release exclusive look at Nick Emmanwori's pick-six of Jalen Milroe

Seahawks playmaker among NFL rookies who’ll make biggest impact

Jarran Reed’s colorful take on Byron Murphy was worth repeating 3 times

Mike Macdonald doesn’t want to rush settling on starting offensive line

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/Seahawks News