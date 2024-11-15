Analyst Reveals Seahawks vs. 49ers Prediction
The Seattle Seahawks are fresh off the bye as they get ready to face off against the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers.
The two teams met earlier in the season at Lumen Field, and the Niners came out on top in a 36-24 affair in Week 6 on Thursday Night Football. Now, the Seahawks and Niners are fighting to keep pace in the NFC West, and a loss could do significant damage to their playoff hopes.
CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco believes that the 49ers will benefit from the homefield advantage and pull out a 30-17 victory against the Seahawks.
"The Seahawks are coming off a bye, while the 49ers are off a tough victory at Tampa. The 49ers are getting healthier, which again makes them a Super Bowl contender. They blew out the Seahawks in the first meeting a few weeks ago. That will be the same formula here as the 49ers offense rolls against a so-so Seattle defense," Prisco writes.
The Seahawks are certainly underdogs against the 49ers, but Seattle hopes that it has a gameplan that can beat what it was able to do against San Francisco earlier in the year.
Kickoff between the Seahawks and 49ers is set for 1:05 p.m. PT on Sunday inside Levi's Stadium.
More Seahawks News
Seahawks Counting on Abraham Lucas to Fortify 'Best Version' of Offensive Line
Seahawks Coach Mike Macdonald Talks Bye Week Benefits
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Practices, Status For Week 10 Uncertain
Seahawks Activate Starting RT Abraham Lucas from PUP List
Offensive Line Questions Persist as Seahawks Prepare For 49ers Rematch